Falsehoods programmers believe about Unix time

With apologies to Patrick McKenzie.

Danny was asking us about our favourite facts about Unix time in the Wellcome Slack yesterday, and I was reminded of the way that it behaves in some completely counter-intuitive ways.

These three facts all seem eminently sensible and reasonable, right?

  1. Unix time is the number of seconds since 1 January 1970 00:00:00 UTC
  2. If I wait exactly one second, Unix time advances by exactly one second
  3. Unix time can never go backwards

False, false, false.

But it’s unsatisfying to say “this is false” without explaining why, so I’ll explain that below. If you’d like to think about it first and make your own guess, don’t scroll past the picture of the clock!

A bracket clock. Construction and assembly by John Leroux. Credit: Wellcome Collection. Used under CC BY.

All three of these falsehoods have the same underlying cause: leap seconds. If you’re unfamiliar with leap seconds, here’s a brief primer:

There are two factors that make up UTC:

Problem is, these two numbers don’t always match. The Earth’s rotation isn’t consistent – it’s gradually slowing down, so days in Universal Time are getting longer. Atomic clocks, on the other hand, are fiendishly accurate, and consistent for millions of years.

When the two times drift apart, a leap second is added or removed to UTC to bring them back together. Since 1972, the IERS (who manage this stuff) have inserted an extra 27 leap seconds. The result is a UTC day with 86,401 seconds (one extra), or 86,399 (one missing) – both of which mess with a fundamental assumption of Unix time.

Unix time assumes that each day is exactly 86,400 seconds long (60 × 60 × 24 = 86,400), leap seconds be damned. If there’s a leap second in a day, Unix time either repeats or omits a second as appropriate to make them match. As of 2019, the extra 27 leap seconds are missing.

And so our falsehoods go as follows:

And these probably aren’t even the only weirdnesses of Unix time – they’re just the ones I half-remembered yesterday, enough to check a few details and write a blog post about.

Time is straaaaaange.